Former San Mateo top cop tapped as new Oakland police chief: sources

Susan Manheimer, the former San Mateo Police Chief and longtime high-ranking member of the San Francisco Police Department, has been tapped as the new chief of the Oakland Police Department, multiple sources told KTVU Monday.

Manheimer retired from her San Mateo post at the end of last year after nearly two decades as the city's top cop.

She was offered the job and accepted, but is going through a required background check before she is sworn in.

Before joining the Peninsula force in 2010, she rose through the ranks in San Francisco, becoming captain at Tenderloin station.

During her time in San Mateo, Manheimer ushered in a model of community policing, prioritizing outreach programs to groups like juveniles and homeless, in order to prioritize crime prevention over punishment.

Manheimer will step into what is sure to be a challenging position. Last month, Oakland’s police commission voted to fire the city’s first female chief, Anne Kirkpatrick, without cause.

The move, which was approved by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who hired Kirkpatrick three years ago, came after long-standing tension between the Police Commission and the chief.

Kirkpatrick faced criticism after clearing five officers in the fatal 2018 shooting of Joshua Pawlik. The department was also found to be falling back on reforms being overseen by Robert Warshaw, a federally appointed police monitor.

