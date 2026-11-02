Former San Quentin Prison employee sentenced to three years for smuggling methamphetamines

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The Brief A former custodian at San Quentin State Prison has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. Keith Randle pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamines to inmates at San Quentin. Randle admitted to accepting over $100,000 in bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband into the prison.



A former janitor at San Quentin State Prison has been sentenced to over three years behind bars for smuggling methamphetamines to sell to inmates.

Vallejo resident Keith Randle pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Monday to 37 months in federal prison.

Randle, according to the plea agreement, admitted to soliciting and accepting bribery payments in exchange for smuggling and distributing methamphetamine, cannabis and tobacco, as well as other contraband, to inmates at San Quentin.

Timeline

The backstory:

Investigators determined Randle’s scheme began at least in 2019 and lasted through 2024. He admitted to charging inmates and their associates $1,000 per item he smuggled into the prison, and initially received payment directly from inmates before soliciting payments from inmates' associates, to avoid arousing suspicion from law enforcement.

Randle was caught in San Quentin Prison in August 2024, with a hollowed out peanut butter jar containing 301 grams of methamphetamine, as well as cannabis. The jar had been painted brown and glued shut, to appear unopened.

Bribes

By the numbers:

Between January 2019 and April 2020, Randle was paid $31,000 via PayPal in exchange for smuggling contraband into the prison. He received $40,926 via Cash App from a woman in exchange for smuggling contraband to her husband between July 2021 and Aug. 2022.

Randle admitted to primarily only accepting cash payments, and authorities seized $55,210 from his two residences. He confessed that money was proceeds from his smuggling scheme.

In total, he admitted to accepting over $100,000 in bribes from inmates and their associates. He used those funds to buy cars, motorcycles, and other assets.

Sentence

What's next:

In addition to 37 months in federal prison, Randle will be subject to a three-year period of supervised release and the forfeiture of $55,210.

His sentence will begin on Jan. 5, 2027.