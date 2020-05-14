Four dead in overnight SUV crash in San Jose

article

Four people died Wednesday night following an SUV crash in south San Jose, along state Highway 85, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2005 Dodge Durango crashed at around 10:20 p.m., on the highway's southbound lanes, just south of Cottle Road, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The vehicle had six people inside and was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. At some point, the driver lost control and the Dodge overturned several times, coming to a rest on its wheels, according to Lee.

Three male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman later died at the hospital.

A fifth male passenger was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, said CHP.

Officers arrested the male driver on suspicion of being under the influence, Lee said.

The identities of the driver and the four people killed have not yet been released.

The CHP has closed Highway 85's southbound lanes, and the closure could last through 8 a.m., according to Lee.

The investigation is being handled by the CHP's Gilroy-Hollister office.