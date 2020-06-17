Four dead when SUV goes over freeway and crashes into train

Four people died, when their vehicle went off Interstate 80 near the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett late Tuesday night, CHP said.

The vehicle plummeted more than 200 feet onto a parked train below.

The CHP received numerous calls at about 8:40 p.m., about the vehicle off eastbound Interstate 80, just east of Pomona Street.

The four victims were riding in an Infiniti SUV, when it went over the side of a freeway barrier, and crashed onto the freight train.

Investigators do not yet know what caused the driver to lose control.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, but authorities said the driver was a young woman.

Her passengers were a 22-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man.

