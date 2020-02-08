Four year-old Richmond boy killed in hit-and-run

article

A 4-year-old boy died from his injuries in a hit-and-run in Richmond, police announced on Saturday morning.

The child was walking with his parents along Coalinga Avenue, when he was struck by an SUV at about 5 p.m. Friday.

The boy was in critical condition, when he was flown to a trauma hospital.

But he died from his injuries at 11:50 p.m. Friday.

Richmond Police said surveillance footage shows the the hit-and-run driver was in a green, 2-door Ford Explorer, 1994-2000 model, with aftermarket wheels.

The vehicle appears to have a white, rectangular sticker in the lower passenger side rear window, and possibly minor front end damage following the crash.

The Explorer wa last seen going westbound on Coalinga Avenue, from 23rd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police dispatch at 510-233-1214.

