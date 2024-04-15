'Free Palestine' protesters block part of I-880 in Oakland

‘Free Palestine’ protesters blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880 at 5th and Embarcadero in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the protest began about 6:30 a.m. Dozens of CHP officers were seen in riot gear watching as protesters waved flags near where they had painted the colors of Palestine on the highway's center median.

Traffic was backed up past the Coliseum.

Protesters who created a website A15 Action for April 15 said they were attempting an economic blockade to demand an end to the war between Israel and Hamas, where thousands of people in Gaza have died since Oct. 7.

The protesters said their goal is to disrupt the global economy. And Oakland is one of 56 cities across the world where groups plan to create these blockades.

Participants said that the global economy is complicit in the ongoing genocide of Palestinian people.

This is a similar protest to when protesters tried to shut down the Port of Oakland in January, which they say is used to ship military equipment to Israel. And there was another protest there last November.

There are three other California cities on the list of cities where a blockade is expected to happen: Long Beach, Orange County and San Diego.

CHP officers stand by during a "Free Palestine" protest on I-880 in Oakland. April 15, 2024. Photo: AIO Filmz

CHP officers come out in force during a 'Free Palestine' protest on I-880 in Oakland. April 15, 2024 Photo: AIO Filmz

A woman with a keffiyah sits by oil drums at a 'Free Palestine' protest. April 15, 2024. Photo: AIO Filmz

Officers inspect a bucket at a 'Free Palestine' protest on I-880 in Oakland. April 15, 2024

A 'Free Palestine' protest on I-880 caused a traffic jam. April 15, 2024