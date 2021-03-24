Fremont police involved in fatal shooting on Highway 84

Fremont police were involved in a fatal shooting on Highway 84 that caused a major traffic jam for drivers on Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened at the end of a police pursuit on eastbound Highway 84 at Ardenwood Boulevard around 2:48 p.m.

Traffic on Hwy 84 was closed in both directions during the commute hour, the CHP said, although a westbound lane has reopened. Cars were at a standstill. CHP estimates the roadway will reopen by 10 p.m.

KTVU's Azenith Smith reports that police were chasing a suspect from a robbery in Union City. CHP has now confirmed the suspect who was shot by police has died.

A witness told Smith that there was an unresponsive suspect on Highway 84. Police shot out the windows of the car, the witness said.

CHP said the suspect was in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting and was driving a vehicle reported stolen.

SkyFox flew above the scene where a tent was placed on the roadway. These are often used during investigations where someone has died.

No police or law enforcement are believed to have been injured from this shooting.

Fremont police and the Alameda District Attorney’s Office will each conduct concurrent independent investigations of this incident, CHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.