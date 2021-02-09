Fremont police searching for armed suspect following police shooting

article

Fremont police say their SWAT unit is searching for an armed suspect and that an officer with the department was involved in a shooting on Tuesday.

There is an active scene with multiple agencies involved. Fremont P.D. tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that an officer was involved in a shooting at the west end of Stevenson Boulevard.

Several roads in the area of Stevenson and Boyce Road are closed. Police said there is at least one armed suspect who is on foot.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Fremont P.D. updated to say SWAT had taken over the search effort and that detctives are now in the primary role in this investigation.

Air units from other local law enforcement agencies were involved.

There were no further details on what led up to the shooting, nor was it known if anyone was injured.

Police did not offer a suspect description.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details.