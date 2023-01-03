Expand / Collapse search

Fremont police seek public's help in locating an at-risk senior man

By Katy St. Clair
Published 
Fremont
Bay City News
article

Trinh Duong is an elderly Asian man with Alzheimer's. 

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing from his adult care home on Tuesday. 

Trinh Duong is an elderly Asian man with Alzheimer's who is five feet two inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black or blue jacket, jeans, and carrying a black backpack and black suitcase. 

Duong went missing around the area of Mosswood Drive and Glendale Drive. 

If you see him, please call 911. 

