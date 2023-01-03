Fremont police seek public's help in locating an at-risk senior man

article

Police in Fremont are seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing from his adult care home on Tuesday.

Trinh Duong is an elderly Asian man with Alzheimer's who is five feet two inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black or blue jacket, jeans, and carrying a black backpack and black suitcase.

Duong went missing around the area of Mosswood Drive and Glendale Drive.

If you see him, please call 911.

