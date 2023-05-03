Man allegedly angered by racing drivers fires into street, killing woman

An Oakland man "frustrated" at drivers racing down his street has been arrested after allegedly firing at a car and killing a woman, prosecutors allege.

Bernard Jimmerson has been charged with murder and other felonies after allegedly fatally shooting 21-year-old Maria Villa Bedford on Saturday.

Jimmerson told authorities he was upset that people were racing "up and down the street at night" and decided to fire with an assault rifle as cars drove past, according to District Attorney Pamela Price.

One of those shots hit Bedford, who died on MacArthur Boulevard near 95th Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Oakland police said

"Her murder is heartbreaking and absolutely unacceptable," said Price in a video statement. "There are too many guns in this community and there are too many people who are too quick to use a gun…it needs to stop."

If convicted, Bedford faces 27 years to life in prison.

Jimmerson, a father of two young children, is charged with second-degree murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; possession of an assault rifle, and a gun enhancement.