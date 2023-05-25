Funeral services for Banko Brown set to begin Thursday morning

Funeral services for Banko Brown, the suspected shoplifter who was shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard, will begin Thursday morning around 11:00 a.m. at the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco.

Brown, 24, was shot and killed by Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, a security guard working for the Walgreens at 4th and Market Streets in San Francisco, on April 27.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declined to prosecute Anthony, who she said acted in self-defense. Video released by Jenkins’ office shows Anthony and Brown in an altercation at the exit of the Walgreens and the events that led to Brown’s shooting.

The video shows the two wrestling on the ground, at which point Brown allegedly said he was going to stab Anthony, Anthony told police officials.

Brown is let up, and once he exits the Walgreens, he turns and makes a lunging motion toward Anthony, at which point he fires one shot, hitting Brown in the chest.

Brown later died from the gunshot and no weapon was found on his body, a source of contention for many protesters who wanted Anthony charged.

Jenkins’ decision not to prosecute led to widespread backlash from both residents and San Francisco County Supervisors.

"It seems like nobody is listening, but eventually in due time somebody will hear us. And somebody will give us justice," said Asia Hubbard, Brown’s former partner.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office says it will investigate the decision by Jenkins and determine whether Anthony should face charges.

Several people expected to speak during Brown's funeral include family members and the president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP.

Attorneys representing the Brown family say they will file lawsuits this week against Walgreens and against the security company who hired Anthony.