GBI: Father, son arrested in death of south Georgia jogger

Authorities have arrested a father and son from Glynn County in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging on a residential street in south Georgia back in February.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, for the death of Arbery. Both are charged with murder and aggravated assault. They were booked into the Glynn County jail. It was not immediately clear when their appearance would take place.

The 25-year-old was killed on Feb. 23 along Satilla Drive near Holmes Drive in Glynn County, according to a police report obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta. His family said he was out for a Sunday afternoon jog.

According to an incident report filed by Glynn County police, Arbery was shot after two men spotted him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon. Gregory McMichael told police that he and his adult son thought the runner matched the description of someone caught on a security camera committing a recent break-in in the neighborhood. They armed themselves with guns before getting in a truck to pursue him.

Map showing Atlanta and Brunswick in Georgia.

The father said his son, Travis McMichael, got out of the truck holding a shotgun, and Arbery “began to violently attack.” He said Arbery was shot as the two men fought over the shotgun, according to the police report.

After Arbery was shot, the police report says, Gregory McMichael turned him onto his back to see if he was armed. The report doesn’t say whether he had a weapon, but it was later determined he did not.

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the victim’s family, released the following statement following the arrests:

“It’s outrageous that it has taken more than two months for Ahmaud Arbery’s executioners to be arrested, but better late than never. This is the first step to justice. This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands. It’s a travesty of justice that they enjoyed their freedom for 74 days after taking the life of a young black man who was simply jogging. Yet, tomorrow, on Ahmaud’s birthday, his parents are denied the simple joy of celebrating with their son.”

The national spotlight had been shown on the case after a cellphone video surfaced reportedly showing the shooting death. The video, initially posted by a Brunswick radio station, shows a black man running at a jogging pace on the left side of a road. A truck is parked in the road ahead of him. One man is inside the pickup’s bed, and another is standing beside the open driver’s side door.

The runner crosses the road to pass the pickup on the passenger side, then crosses back in front of the truck. A gunshot sounds, and the video shows the runner grappling with a man in the street over what appears to be a shotgun or rifle. A second shot can be heard, and the runner can be seen punching the man. A third shot is fired at point-blank range. The runner staggers a few feet and falls face down.

The Waycross District Attorney recused himself from the case. George E. Barnhill is the elected District Attorney for the Waycross Circuit, who has worked as a criminal prosecutor for 36 years.

Wanda Cooper Jones, the victim’s mother, insisted Barnhill had a conflict of interest. Barnhill said son works in the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office that Greg McMichael worked in as an investigator and later retired from.

Barnhill's letter to Glynn County Police has gotten national attention because in it he justifies the deadly shooting of the unarmed jogger, by two white men.

The longtime prosecutor wrote, "We do not see grounds for an arrest of any of the three parties."

It goes on to say "Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and the man who he says shot the video, Bryan Williams were following in "hot pursuit", a burglary suspect, with solid firsthand probable cause." Attorneys for the 25-year-old's family said he was not a burglary suspect, but rather a jogger who was shot down in a modern-day lynching.

"It screams out for investigation," former federal prosecutor Bret Williams remarked.

The former assistant US attorney viewed the video and believe it shows the two men with guns as the attackers, not the jogger.

"Are you suppose to just sit down and be executed? If someone shows up to me with a gun and is pursuing me and gets out with a gun...and I am now at fault because I tried to resist that attack?" the attorney questions.

Barnhill writes that the video in real-time shows Mr. Arbery "attacks" Travis McMichael, but the former federal prosecutor disagrees with DA Barnhill's conclusion.

The GBI said the case remains open and under investigation. Anyone with information related to the case should contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is breaking. Check back for details.

