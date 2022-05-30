Expand / Collapse search

Giants' Kapler putting anthem protest on hold for Memorial Day game

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he will suspend his protest of the national anthem to honor the nation's veterans. Last week he said he will refuse to take the field for the anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he might suspend his protest against gun violence during Monday's Memorial Day game against the Phillies.

Kapler began the protest in response to last week's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas. He said he would not come out on the field for the national anthem until he feels ‘better about the direction of our country.’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he supports Kapler's decision.

"I always support any form of peaceful protest that is what our country is founded on," said Kerr. "I think its great he is making his own statement, and everyone has to do it his own way. I applaud him for it."

Kapler said his decision to skip the anthem has nothing to do with the US military or veterans who have served our country.

