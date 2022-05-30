Giants' Kapler putting anthem protest on hold for Memorial Day game

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he might suspend his protest against gun violence during Monday's Memorial Day game against the Phillies.

Kapler began the protest in response to last week's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas. He said he would not come out on the field for the national anthem until he feels ‘better about the direction of our country.’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he supports Kapler's decision.

"I always support any form of peaceful protest that is what our country is founded on," said Kerr. "I think its great he is making his own statement, and everyone has to do it his own way. I applaud him for it."

Kapler said his decision to skip the anthem has nothing to do with the US military or veterans who have served our country.

