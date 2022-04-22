Gilroy Garlic Festival cancelled

It's the end of an odorous era as the Gilroy Garlic Festival will be canceled, festival organizers said.

Instead, the Garlic Festival Association plans to hold a series of smaller, more intimate events to replace the huge festival, according to the Gilroy Dispatch.

Those changes go into effect this year without allowing for a major fragrant finale in the South Bay.

The pandemic and the skyrocketing insurance premiums were the driving reasons to cancel the event, organizers said.

The famous Gilroy Garlic Festival is a 42-year-old tradition that celebrates the locally grown and world-renowned garlic crops.