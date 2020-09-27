Glass Fire evacuation orders and warnings

article

Here are the latest evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, and evacuation centers in the Glass Fire, burning in Napa County.

Evacuation Orders:

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road

All of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive

All of Lommel Road

The eastside of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Road to Deer Park Road. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road.

The community of Deer Park

Silverado Trail from Larkmead Ln to Deer Park Rd

Evacuation Warnings:

Deer Park Road south along the eastside of Silverado Trail to Howell Mountain Road

Conn Valley Road, including Meadowood Resort

The community of Angwin. Those in the Angwin area that may have difficulty evacuating in the event of an evacuation order should consider evacuating now.

An evacuation warning means properties should prepare to evacuate if ordered. Anyone that may have difficulty evacuating quickly, should consider evacuating as a precaution.

Evacuation Centers:

Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa

Individuals who are seeking shelter are reminded to bring a face covering, practice good hygiene habits, and adhere to physical distancing. The center will be open only to individuals who are impacted by the fire evacuations and an address verification will be in place.

Map of evacuation orders in the Glass Fire, as of Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 12 p.m.