'Goatsgiving': Large Elon Musk GOAT statue delivered to Tesla's Austin headquarters

A new statue of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is turning heads.

The metal sculpture features the billionaire's head placed on the body of a goat sitting on the back of a rocket. The sculpture reportedly cost about $600,000 to build, says the Wall Street Journal.

The large statue was delivered Saturday to Tesla's headquarters in Austin in an event dubbed "Goatsgiving" by the creators of the cryptocurrency Elon GOAT, according to Storyful.

Elon GOAT’s website says the statue was made in honor of Musk’s "contribution to cryptocurrency." GOAT stands for greatest of all time, says Storyful.

Musk has not yet acknowledged the statue publicly.