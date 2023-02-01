Gov. Newsom, California leaders announce gun safety legislation

Following a slew of mass shootings in California over the last month, California Gov. Newsom and other political leaders are announcing on Wednesday new efforts to advance critical gun safety legislation.

Newsom was joined by Attorney General Rob Bonta, state Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), and gun safety advocates at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Just in January alone, there have been mass shootings in Los Angeles County's Monterey Park, San Mateo County's Half Moon Bay, Tulare County's Goshen and Alameda County's Oakland.

Newsom has visited many of these sites, saying he is angry and weary about these senseless acts of violence in a state with some of the nation’s toughest gun laws and lowest gun death rates.

This week, state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) and Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinatas) reintroduced a bill, like the city of San Jose's, that would require gun owners to buy insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms.

If enacted, the bill would make California the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.