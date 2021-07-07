Gov. Newsom touts 'Clean California' that aims to provide thousands with jobs

Gov. Gavin Gavin Newsom will kick off a Clean California day of action on Wednesday featuring cleanup and hiring events throughout the state highlighting the new initiative to revitalize streets and public spaces through litter abatement and local beautification projects.

Clean California is a $1.1 billion effort to massively expand state and local litter abatement efforts and provide thousands of jobs, including for people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, local artists and students.

The program is complemented by the state's $12 billion homelessness plan to provide safer housing and shelter alternatives to people living in encampments.