Gov. Newsom visits vaccination site in Long Beach

California Governor Gavin Newsom is in Long Beach Wednesday visiting a vaccination site.

The Long Beach site is now administering vaccines to eligible Californians, including school staff. The site also serves neighboring communities like Compton.

Newsom has recently visited mass vaccination and mobile sites across the state including San Luis Obispo, Camarillo, Fresno, Los Angeles, Hayward, Coachella, San Francisco, San Diego and Santa Clara.

California is progressing in its effort to vaccinate residents.

The state has administered over 9.3 million vaccines so far. The governor says 20% of the state’s population has received a vaccine. Over 50% of senior citizens have been vaccinated and over 90% of veterans have been vaccinated.

