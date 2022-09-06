article

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pleading for Californians to conserve energy as the state grapples with one of the hottest and longest September heatwaves on record.

As many parts of the state enter what experts believe will be the hottest day of the near week-long heat wave, Newsom says it is critical people continue to save energy.

"Were heading to the worst part of this heat wave and the risk for outages is real and immediate," said Newsom.

The extreme heat has put an unprecedented amount of stress on the states power grid.

"The triple digit heat across the state are leading, not surprisingly, to record demand on the energy grid," said Newsom.

As a result, Cal ISO issued a Flex alert for Tuesday, the seventh in a row.

"Everyone has to do their part and step up for just a few more days," said Newsom.

During a flex alert, consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances, recharging electric vehicles and other uses that can stress the power grid. Another way to conserve energy is to set thermostats to 78 degrees or warmer.