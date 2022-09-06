Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Monterey Bay
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM PDT until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Heat Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM PDT until THU 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Monterey Bay
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast

Governor Newsom pleas for Californians to conserve energy, calls risk of blackouts 'immediate'

Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

The sun sets behind electric power lines as the California Independent System Operator announced a statewide electricity Flex Alert urging conservation to avoid blackouts. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty I

Expand

California Governor Gavin Newsom is pleading for Californians to conserve energy as the state grapples with one of the hottest and longest September heatwaves on record. 

As many parts of the state enter what experts believe will be the hottest day of the near week-long heat wave, Newsom says it is critical people continue to save energy.

"Were heading to the worst part of this heat wave and the risk for outages is real and immediate," said Newsom. 

The extreme heat has put an unprecedented amount of stress on the states power grid. 

"The triple digit heat across the state are leading, not surprisingly, to record demand on the energy grid," said Newsom.

As a result, Cal ISO issued a Flex alert for Tuesday, the seventh in a row. 

"Everyone has to do their part and step up for just a few more days," said Newsom. 

During a flex alert, consumers are asked to avoid using major appliances, recharging electric vehicles and other uses that can stress the power grid. Another way to conserve energy is to set thermostats to 78 degrees or warmer. 