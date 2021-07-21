Governor Newsom to discuss new state action against rampant retail theft

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to speak Wednesday about California's rampant retail theft problems.

Newsom will meet in Los Angeles with state and local leaders.

Despite last week's news conference where San Francisco's mayor and police chief said crime was down in some areas and that viral shoplifting videos don't always paint the full picture, Newsom will be addressing his own efforts to reduce retail theft in California's communities.

Crime data from the city of San Francisco actually shows the city is experiencing slightly fewer retail robberies than before the pandemic. SFPD is working with law enforcement around the state and have recovered more than $10 million in stolen items in just the past year and a half.

"The reality is retail thefts are down this year, but that doesn't matter. We need to take care of business," SFPD Chief Bill Scott told KTVU.

As of this week, nearly 30 uniformed SFPD officers are strategically stationed at popular tourist spots to deter thefts, like car break-ins.

In Union Square, foot patrols have increased from two officers to six after the high-profile theft of handbags at the high-end store Neiman Marcus earlier this month.

Advertisement

Crimes like car robberies, aggravated assaults and car break-ins are trending back upwards to pre-pandemic levels, but the rates are still below where they were in 2019, according to San Francisco's mid-year crime report.