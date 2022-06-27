Grass fire near landfill causing heavy traffic delays on Hwy 101 north

article

A 114-acre grass fire burning on the east side of Interstate Highway 101 near a landfill is causing heavy traffic delays, the California Highway Patrol reported at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The brush fire is burning near the Redwood Sanitary Landfill and San Antonio Road, according to the Novato Police. Marin County Sheriff's Office in an update, said the fire is 40% contained. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if possible. Marin Fire units are on scene and fire aircraft is in the area. The sheriff's office added that the traffic backup is as far south as state route 37.

Officials in Marin County said there are no evacuations at this time. SMART train service was temporarily halted, but were on the move again at around 6:30 p.m. Trains are experiencing 15 to 20-minute delays.

KTVU contributed to this story.



