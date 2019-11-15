Gunman wounds man, young boy at NJ high school football game

A gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people.

The shooting occurred Friday night at Pleasantville High School during a playoff game against Camden High School, touching off "mayhem" as fans and players frantically ran for cover.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says one of those wounded was a young boy, who was airlifted to a children's hospital in Philadelphia "with some serious injuries." A witness said the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

SkyFOX flew over the scene after gunshots rang out at a high school football game.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene, FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reported.

No one had been arrested as of early Saturday, and authorities were investigating whether more than one shooter might have been involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.