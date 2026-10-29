Is it going to rain on Halloween? A look at the Bay Area's chilly weather forecast
OAKLAND, Calif. - Halloween evening is shaping up to bring mostly cloudy skies and a fall chill across the Bay Area, with a small chance Mother Nature could sprinkle a little mischief into your trick-or-treating plans.
Halloween rain?
As you prepare to head out on Saturday, plan for a 10 to 30% chance of a passing shower or pockets of drizzle, depending on your location.
Keep a light rain jacket handy as you make the neighborhood candy rounds.
Halloween weather in the Bay Area
Here’s the evening temperature outlook:
6 p.m.
A cool start for the first wave of little monsters with temperatures from 53 to 58 degrees
8 p.m.
Expect temperatures from 50 to 55 degrees and have an extra layer under your costume.
10 p.m.
Temperatures will dip into the 40s with a chilly finish for the late-night candy collectors.
These ranges offer a general guide across the region; temperatures will vary by neighborhood.
The best costume accessory this year? A warm layer, comfortable shoes and something reflective will also help keep little ghosts visible after dark.
The Source: This story was reported by Roberta Gonzalez, KTVU's meteorologist.