Is it going to rain on Halloween? A look at the Bay Area's chilly weather forecast

The Brief As you prepare to head out on Saturday, plan for a 10 to 30% chance of a passing shower or pockets of drizzle, depending on your location. Keep a light rain jacket handy as you make the neighborhood candy rounds. The best costume accessory this year? A warm layer, according to KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzalez.



Halloween evening is shaping up to bring mostly cloudy skies and a fall chill across the Bay Area, with a small chance Mother Nature could sprinkle a little mischief into your trick-or-treating plans.

Halloween rain?

As you prepare to head out on Saturday, plan for a 10 to 30% chance of a passing shower or pockets of drizzle, depending on your location.

Keep a light rain jacket handy as you make the neighborhood candy rounds.

Halloween weather in the Bay Area

Here’s the evening temperature outlook:

6 p.m.

A cool start for the first wave of little monsters with temperatures from 53 to 58 degrees

8 p.m.

Expect temperatures from 50 to 55 degrees and have an extra layer under your costume.

10 p.m.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s with a chilly finish for the late-night candy collectors.

These ranges offer a general guide across the region; temperatures will vary by neighborhood.

The best costume accessory this year? A warm layer, comfortable shoes and something reflective will also help keep little ghosts visible after dark.