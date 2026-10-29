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Is it going to rain on Halloween? A look at the Bay Area's chilly weather forecast

By
KTVU FOX 2
Weather
Published October 29, 2026 11:16 AM PDT
Published October 29, 2026 11:16 AM PDT
Coastal flood advisory extended, slight chance of rain for Halloween
Coastal flood advisory extended, slight chance of rain for Halloween

Coastal flood advisory extended, slight chance of rain for Halloween

The Bay Area's coastal flood advisory was extended through Saturday at 6 p.m. as high tides continue. Looking ahead, there is a slight chance of rain on Halloween. Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales explains.

The Brief

    • As you prepare to head out on Saturday, plan for a 10 to 30% chance of a passing shower or pockets of drizzle, depending on your location.
    • Keep a light rain jacket handy as you make the neighborhood candy rounds.
    • The best costume accessory this year? A warm layer, according to KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzalez.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Halloween evening is shaping up to bring mostly cloudy skies and a fall chill across the Bay Area, with a small chance Mother Nature could sprinkle a little mischief into your trick-or-treating plans.

Halloween rain?

As you prepare to head out on Saturday, plan for a 10 to 30% chance of a passing shower or pockets of drizzle, depending on your location. 

Keep a light rain jacket handy as you make the neighborhood candy rounds.

Halloween weather in the Bay Area

Here’s the evening temperature outlook:

6 p.m.

A cool start for the first wave of little monsters with temperatures from 53 to 58 degrees

8 p.m.

Expect temperatures from 50 to 55 degrees and have an extra layer under your costume.

10 p.m.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s with a chilly finish for the late-night candy collectors.

These ranges offer a general guide across the region; temperatures will vary by neighborhood.

The best costume accessory this year? A warm layer, comfortable shoes and something reflective will also help keep little ghosts visible after dark.

The Source: This story was reported by Roberta Gonzalez, KTVU's meteorologist. 

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