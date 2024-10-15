Hayward man convicted in 1979 murder asking for early release

A man convicted of raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in Hayward back in 1979 is now asking for an early release, but the victim’s family says they’ll do what they can to keep him behind bars.

Forty-five years is a long time to carry the pain of a murdered loved one, but the victim’s cousin says she plans to show up at every hearing to keep him in prison.

"My aunt passed away years ago in December, and she’s always told me that she does not want Donald Jones to get out of jail," said Cathy Rodriguez, White's Cousin.

Rodriguez says she was just 19 years old when her 13-year-old cousin Kimberly White was raped, strangled and set on fire while at a duplex on Sheperd Ave in Hayward 45 years ago. She says Kimberly was home alone when she was attacked, and she still carries the pain of losing her.

"He lived across the street from there, and he saw her and saw them leave, so he went into the house. Whatever happened after that, but from what we know, he raped her and strangled her and lit her on fire. She was burned beyond recognition to where we couldn’t even see her," said Rodriguez.

On Monday, she said she received a call from Alameda County saying her cousin’s killer, now 71-year-old Donald Gene Jones, will have a hearing on Thursday asking for a compassionate release. Rodriguez, who is a probation officer, says Jones may be sick and is requesting an early release. She says Jones has been denied probation for over 40 years.

"He actually got seven years to life and my family was upset because he could get out in seven years, but we keep showing up and he doesn’t get out," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says Kimberly's death devastated her family, and it took years for them to get their lives back on track. She says she'll be in Oakland for the hearing but was told Jones will appear virtually.

"My cousin had to die alone without all of us there, and he needs to die alone in prison, and you know, you reap what you sow," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says she’ll speak on her family’s behalf during the hearing, then the judge will decide if he wants to release Jones from prison.