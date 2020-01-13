Hayward police investigate second homicide in less than 24 hours

Hayward police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year that was reported early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 22000 block of Alice Street for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the identity of the man is unknown.

The killing comes less than 24 hours after Hayward's first homicide of 2020. A man was found shot shortly after 5:20 a.m. Sunday at an Airbnb rental in the 1800 block of Osage Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.