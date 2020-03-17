Hayward suspends street-sweeping parking regulations while lockdown in place

After officials ordered nearly 7 million Bay Area residents to stay inside there homes for weeks to combat the coronavirus, there is undoubtedly less traffic, but more vehicles parked along streets.

The City of Hayward said residents don't have to worry about rushing out to move their cars before street sweeping begins—for now at least.

The city has suspended all street-sweeping operations, street-sweeping parking regulations and enforcement of those rules for the duration of the Alameda County shelter-in-place order stays in place until April 7.