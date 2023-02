A situation involving the transport of hazardous materials in Daly City has led to the closure of BART stations, an off-ramp of the 280 highway, and other streets, according to authorities.

The Daly City, Colma, and Balboa Park BART stations were shut around 10:15 a.m. Friday. The Daly City station was evacuated.

The southbound 280 off-ramp to John Daly Boulevard is closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.