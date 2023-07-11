Health department investigates release of 'coke' dust from Martinez refinery

A hazardous response team responded on Tuesday to the Martinez Refining Company to investigate the release of "coke" dust, according to health officials.

Contra Costa Health reported at the department's hazardous materials team began collecting samples of the dust for further analysis at a lab.

Following the release of the material, the refinery issued a warning to the surrounding community. The health department said that coke dust is a byproduct of the refining process.

The dust is visible on the ground in surrounding neighborhoods.

Health officials urged the public to refrain from inhaling the material.