Heat wave: Napa, Sonoma counties brace for possible PG&E blackouts

Napa and Sonoma counties are warning residents that Pacific Gas and Electric may turn off power to some areas starting Monday night.

The anticipated outages could impact 5,656 customers in Calistoga, Saint Helena, and unincorporated areas of Napa County, officials said. In Sonoma County, 210 customers are expected to lose power including 5 medical baseline customers, in Cloverdale, Rohnert Park and unincorporated areas, PG&E said.

The Bay Area escaped blackouts over the weekend after California Independent System Operator, or CAISO, which operates much of the state's electrical grid, alerted residents that outages were possible with extreme heat in the forecast.

On Monday morning Pacific Gas and Electric said current conditions indicate that it may be necessary to turn off power to customers over the next two days.

By and large, PG&E projects those outages would impact 103,000 customers in 18 counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bay Area from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Hot temperatures, gusty offshore winds, and drier conditions are expected.

A Red Flag Warning means that weather conditions are occurring or will occur that can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly.

