Heavy police presence in Fremont for shooting investigation

article

Fremont police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m. officers responded to the 5700 block of Lemke Place where they located the victim with potentially life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said several people have been detained and detectives are assisting with the investigation to confirm their involvement.

Fremont police stationed their military-grade armored vehicle outside a home in 43000 block of Ellsworth Street that they believe is connected to the shooting. The residence and surrounding area are secure. Police said there are no threats to the immediate area.

Officers have made contact with adjacent residents. There is no lockdown for the surrounding area.

The investigation remains active. Police do not believe the shooting is related to another shooting in Fremont Tuesday night.