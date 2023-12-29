Heavy police presence shuts down blocks of the Embarcadero in Oakland

There was a massive police response at the Embarcadero and 9th Avenue in Oakland on Friday morning.

Dozens of Oakland police officers and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene around 4:45 a.m., and large area was taped off. Authorities have not yet confirmed what happened, but the number of law enforcement involved in the investigation indicated something serious.

Around 5:15 a.m. entire blocks of the Embarcadero were shut down.

Traffic was diverted along the Embarcadero, and only officers were allowed through. California Highway Patrol also closed the I-880 northbound 5th Ave and the southbound 16th Ave off-ramps.

Highland Hospital in Oakland was also surrounded by multiple officers, and a staging area was prepared by authorities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.