Helicopter catches fire after crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A helicopter believed to have had three passengers aboard crashed under unknown circumstances Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

Officials said the Bell 206 helicopter crashed near the intersecion of Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road around 1:30 p.m. and then caught fire. 

Details on the condition of the passengers were not immediately available. 

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will jointly investigate the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 