Helicopter catches fire after crash in Fairfield

A helicopter believed to have had three passengers aboard crashed under unknown circumstances Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said the Bell 206 helicopter crashed near the intersecion of Lyon Road and Soda Springs Road around 1:30 p.m. and then caught fire.

Details on the condition of the passengers were not immediately available.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will jointly investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.