Helicopter crashes at PG&E Livermore training center injuring 2

A helicopter crashed Wednesday morning at the PG&E Livermore Training Center, injuring the two people on board, officials said.

Livermore police spokeswoman Azenith Smith said the pilot and the other person were both taken to the hospital.

According to the FAA, the crash of the A Bell 407 helicopter occurred at 10 a.m.

Fire crews responded to 7205 National Drive, which is a training center for the utility.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Aerial video showed the helicopter on the pavement and firefighters and emergency crews surrounding it.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said she had nothing to share at this time.

Aerial view of a downed helicopter at a PG&E training center in Livermore. May 11, 2022

Fire crews responded to a downed helicopter at a PG&E training center in Livermore. May 11, 2022

