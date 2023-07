Tuition hikes may be on the horizon for Cal State students.

The California State University system is proposing a 6% annual tuition hike starting in fall 2024, according to CalMatters. That would add up to about $340 more for undergraduates.

The increase would help close a $1.5 billion funding gap.

The Board of Trustees is set to take up the plan at their meeting on July 11.

Tuition at CSUs has only been raised once in the last 12 years.