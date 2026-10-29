Here's why Valkryries game so early in the morning: some are annoyed

The Brief The Golden State Valkyries will take on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in Game 6 of the WNBA Championship at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, the game features an unusual start time: tip-off is set for 9:30 a.m. Pacific time. The early morning schedule was set because the Atlanta Hawks, the local NBA team, have a regular-season game scheduled at the arena on Thursday night.



The Golden State Valkyries will take on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in Game 6 of the WNBA Championship at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

9:30 a.m. start time PST

The backstory:

Fans are thrilled that the Valkyries have reached the championship round in just their second season as a franchise, praising the team's chemistry and talent. However, the game features an unusual start time: tip-off is set for 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.

The early morning schedule was set because the Atlanta Hawks, the local NBA team, have a regular-season game scheduled at the arena on Thursday night. Instead of receiving a prime-time evening broadcast slot, Game 6 of the WNBA playoffs had to be moved earlier in the day.

Some fans annoyed

What they're saying:

The timing has drawn frustration from local fans.

"I feel like they can move it, and they just don’t, and it’s something that women’s sports just don’t get enough recognition for how good these athletes are they deserve a prime time spot," said Bee Billagram of San Francisco.

Despite the early hour, bars, restaurants, and public venues across the Bay Area are opening their doors early to host watch parties, including a large gathering at Thrive City and Chase Center.

Many establishments are adjusting their usual game-time fare to accommodate the morning crowd.

"We’ll have some biscuit breakfast sandwiches, vegan egg breakfast sandwich, and we’re going to do what we’re calling violets waffles, so it’s waffles with a blackberry compote and then a mascarpone crème that is died purple," said Danielle Thoe, co-owner of Rikki's Women's Sports Bar.

Some of the players are telling their fans to simply call in sick.