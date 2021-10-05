High school in Mountain View evacuated after bomb threat called in

article

A high school in Mountain View was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in, authorities said.

The Mountain View Police Department reported on Twitter that students at St. Francis High School were being evacuated after a call came in around 12:30 p.m. about a possible bomb threat aimed at the school.

Police urged parents not to go to the school to try and pick up their children.

"The scene is secure and all students are safe at this time with our officers," the police department tweeted.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.