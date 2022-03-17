Expand / Collapse search

High school in Sunnyvale evacuated in response to bomb threat

By KTVU staff
Updated 1:19PM
Sunnyvale
Aerial images shows students evacuated outside Fremont High in Sunnyvale and police presence. March 17, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Fremont High School in Sunnyvale was evacuated Thursday after police said they were investigating a bomb threat.

Officers from the Department of Public Safety were searching the campus about 12:30 p.m. 

Aerial images showed students evacuated outside the school and a large police presence. 

About 1 p.m., authorities said that students had been released for the day. 

