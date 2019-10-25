Highway 1 between Stinson and Muir beaches closed because of fire

The California Highway Patrol said on Friday that Highway 1 between Stinson and Muir beaches in Marin County will remain closed until further notice.

That's because fire crews are still battling the Muir Fire, which as of Friday morning, had burned 58 acres and was 20 percent contained.

There are no evacuation orders. The fire broked out Thursday along Highway 1 and Panoramic Highway.

The fire is just one of nine burning in the state.