Highway 101 closed in both directions in San Jose due to standoff

A man experiencing a mental health emergency Monday afternoon on the side of U.S. Highway 101 prompted closures in both directions in San Jose near the area of Alum Rock Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to reports of a man threatening to fire and possibly firing an airsoft gun at vehicles from the side of the highway, according to officer Ross Lee with the CHP's San Jose division.

When officials arrived, the suspect was outside of his car. He then went back to his vehicle and remained there for hours, officials said. The suspect had his windows down and was communicating with officers, but would not get out of the car.

As of 3:10 p.m., officials could not confirm the reports of an airsoft gun or another weapon.

Authorities described the scene as an "emotional crisis" and said a crisis negotiator has responded.

The highway closure caused major traffic delays. There is no estimation for when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.