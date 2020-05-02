Expand / Collapse search

Highway 101 lanes reopen as crews replace Alemany Blvd. deck

Bay City News

Deck replaced in Hwy 101 Alemany Blvd project in San Francisco

Caltrans crews taking advantage of light traffic during COVID-19 
shelter orders have completed work earlier than scheduled on the U.S. Highway 101 Alemany Deck replacement project.

All lanes on the freeway opened at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, and both 
directions on Alemany Boulevard eastbound reopened at midnight, according to Caltrans.

KTVU's 'Mornings on 2' showed time-lapse video of the renovation. Crews have been working for the past week and a half replaceing a concrete deck at Highway 101 & Alemany Boulevard, at the 280 Interchange.
 