Hiker missing along Sunol-Del Valle Regional Parks

A search is on in the East Bay for a missing hiker and his dog.

East Bay Regional Park Police say Alex Specher and his bull terrier cattle dog mix haven't returned from what was supposed to be a one-day hike.

The two left Friday and were believed to be hiking the Ohlone wilderness trail from Sunol Park to Del Valle Regional Park.

He was supposed to arrive at Del Valle at 5 p.m. Saturday. He was reported missing a few hours later after family members did not hear from him after the arrival time.

Specher is said to be in his mid-50s. He was wearing a long-sleeved green shirt, black pants and a khaki hat.