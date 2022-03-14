Hillsborough police looking for 2 burglary suspects

Police in Hillsborough need the public's help identifying two thieves seen in home surveillance video.

The suspects burglarized a home near Eugenia Way and Butternut Drive early Saturday morning. The video shows them leaving the home with stolen property.

Police said they also stole the homeowner's SUV.

The thieves in the video are possibly responsible for other burglaries in the Hillsborough area, investigators said.

SEE ALSO: Woman steals $4k bottle of liquor from Grandview Restaurant in San Jose

Advertisement



