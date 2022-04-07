Hit-and-run driver kills 2 women pedestrians in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people died Thursday evening in San Jose after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.
The San Jose Police Department said the incident happened around 6:26 p.m. in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court.
Authorities said the two victims were pedestrians. They were transported to local hospitals where they died.
The vehicle fled the scene and authorities are working to determine a description of the suspect vehicle.
