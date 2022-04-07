Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run driver kills 2 women pedestrians in San Jose

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

Hit-and-run driver kills 2 pedestrians in San Jose

Two women were killed in San Jose on Thursday when a hit-and-run driver struck them and then drove off police say.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people died Thursday evening in San Jose after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said the incident happened around 6:26 p.m. in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court.

Authorities said the two victims were pedestrians. They were transported to local hospitals where they died.

The vehicle fled the scene and authorities are working to determine a description of the suspect vehicle.