Home invasion robbery suspect barricades himself atop Fremont building

Officers were trying to negotiate Friday afternoon with man throwing construction tools at them from atop a five-story building under construction on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont, police said.

The man is suspected in an earlier home-invasion, reported at 10:20 a.m. at a house in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Brown Road, according to Fremont police.

The suspect entered home and was there for about 10 minutes before the resident realized he was there, said Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques.

When the resident confronted him, he struck her and fled with some items from the home, Bosques said. Neighbors, who heard her yell and saw the suspect running away, called 911.

Police responded and a detective spotted the suspect running into the five-story building about 11:30 a.m.

When it was determined he was on the roof, police sent an emergency medical team. Officers are trying to talk with him and convince him to safely surrender, Bosques said. A drone was deployed to help negotiators.

The man isn't armed, but he is throwing down items like a fire extinguisher and hammers, Bosques said.

The resident was injured when she was hit, but didn't require hospitalization, Bosques said. No other injuries have been reported.

