Homeless man arrested at hospital, later dies at Santa Rita

article

A 38-year-old homeless man has died in Santa Rita Jail, KTVU has learned, the first such inmate death this year.

Sotha Mey died Feb. 2, according to his family and Kara Janssen, an attorney with Rosen, Bien, Galvan and Grunfeld, who was notified of a death in the jail on that date.

This brings the total number of inmates who have died at Santa Rita to 46 since 2014.

Death rate at Santa Rita exceeds nation's largest jail system

As to how he died, family members and Janssen are perplexed. “We don’t know,” she said.

Jassen’s firm is currently being notified of jail deaths after she and her colleagues filed a civil rights class action suit against the sheriff’s office in 2018 alleging unconstitutional conditions for inmates and lack of mental health care.

Deadly year at Santa Rita ends with 10 inmate deaths

Advertisement

An email to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned on Monday. The coroner’s office would not comment on the death, even to verify the date Mey died.

Mey’s family told KTVU they have many questions. They have yet to learn exactly what happened or why exactly Mey landed in jail.

A closer look at the 45 inmates who have died at Santa Rita Jail

Mey’s brother, Phok Mey, told KTVU in a phone interview on Monday that his brother went to Highland Hospital on Jan. 23 because he had hurt his hands on some needles while he had been scouring trash bins.

At the hospital, authorities noticed there were warrants out for his arrest. Phok Mey said he didn’t know what the warrants were for. A call to the District Attorney's Office to review his charges was not immediately returned.

Deputies took Mey to Santa Rita where he was later pronounced dead.

Mey’s family has contacted the Ella Baker Center for help, and has also started a fundraising page.

His relatives said that Mey was a “wonderful brother, uncle and friend who touched the lives of those around him.”