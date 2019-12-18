Homes built after January 1 in California mandated to be solar powered

article

A new California law goes into effect January 1, requing homes built in 2020 and beyond to be powered by solar.

The changes are due to a vote by the California Energy Commission in December of 2018. The reasoning behind the commission's decision is to help make the state less reliant on dirty fossel fuels.

Energy officials announced last year that the expected financial impact of building a home will increase the total price by about $10,000 for a single-family home. About $8,400 is for solar equipment, and about $1,500 is for making homes more energy efficient.

Homeowners are being offered two options for assisting with financing. Either they can lease solar panels, or they can sign a purchase agreement with the utility company.

Homeowners will notice a savings of about $40 to $50 a month on their utility bills.

“These standards won’t necessarily make homes more expensive to buy. What they will do is save money on utility costs,” said Delforge, a senior scientist with the environmental organization. “This is not only the right thing to do for the climate, it is financially smart.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.