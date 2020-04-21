Hostage negotiation, tactical teams sent to speak to barricaded suspect in SF: police

article

San Francisco police are involved in a standoff Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, at around 6:36 a.m. officer responded to a report of a man with a knife in the 500 block of Jones Street.

Officers made contact with the man and at some point opened fire on the suspect.

A foot pursuit ensued and the suspect barricaded himself inside a building on the 300 block of Ellis Street.

The SFPD sent a tactical unit and hostage negotiation team to the scene in efforts to peacefully convince the suspect to come out of the building.

Authorities don't have information on whether the suspect was injured during the officer-involved shooting.