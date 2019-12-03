House releases Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry report

article

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has released a report on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“The Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report” includes a preface, executive summary and the full report.

“The impeachment inquiry into Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election,” the report said.

“As described in this executive summary and the report that follows, President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign.”

