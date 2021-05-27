How to support victims of the VTA shooting

There are several ways to assist the families who lost loved ones in the VTA shooting massacre, along with the 40 employees who were inside of the facility at the time of the incident.

For those who witnessed the shooting and survived, the emotional trauma can be life-altering. And for the families of the nine victims, the loss is unimaginable.

Here is a list of resources to support the victims of the tragedy at VTA:

Funds for victims:

Working Partnerships USA

Verified GoFundMe pages for the VTA shooting victims

Amalgamated Transit Union

Blood Donations:

The Stanford Blood Center is asking for blood donations to help the victims injured in the mass shooting.

Memorial:

A vigil honoring the victims will be held at San Jose City Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. Caltrain is providing free rides to and from the event.

Mental Health Services:

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is providing grief counseling to victims, family members and witnesses. Information can be found here.

Learn more about each of the victims who lost their lives in what is now the Bay Area's deadliest mass shooting.