How to support victims of the VTA shooting

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
San Jose
Families waited for hours on Wednesday outside the victim's assistance center outside the American Red Cross outside San Jose looking for information on their loved ones who were killed in the VTA railyard shooting. Many openly grieved and why such a tragedy would happen.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - There are several ways to assist the families who lost loved ones in the VTA shooting massacre, along with the 40 employees who were inside of the facility at the time of the incident. 

For those who witnessed the shooting and survived, the emotional trauma can be life-altering. And for the families of the nine victims, the loss is unimaginable. 

Here is a list of resources to support the victims of the tragedy at VTA:

Funds for victims:

Working Partnerships USA

Verified GoFundMe pages for the VTA shooting victims

Amalgamated Transit Union

Blood Donations:

The Stanford Blood Center is asking for blood donations to help the victims injured in the mass shooting. 

Memorial: 

A vigil honoring the victims will be held at San Jose City Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. Caltrain is providing free rides to and from the event.

Mental Health Services:

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is providing grief counseling to victims, family members and witnesses. Information can be found here.

